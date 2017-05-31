Alvin Vincent Chance, age 42, died on May 15, 2017 at his residence.
He was born to the late Alvin and Dr. Vivian Williams Chance on May 31, 1974.
He attended the public school system in Baxley and was a 1992 graduate of Appling County Comprehensive High School. He attended Fort Valley State University and Armstrong University. He was baptized at an early age and was affiliated with Crusaders for Christ and Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Preceding him in death, his parents, Alvin and Dr. Vivian Williams Chance.
Survivors include wife, Ida Hines-Chance of Springfield; daughter, Miriam Daniels of Gulf Port, Mississippi; sisters, Regina Chance of Brunswick, Crystal Chance of Wadesboro, North Carolina, Kimberly (Ronald) Rozier of Macon, Erica (James) White of Macon, and Lestean McReed of Athens; brothers, Drew Kelly of Waynesboro, Norman Kelly of Waynesboro, and Derek Jackson of Savannah; mother-in-law, Linda Gilbert of Cairo; uncles, John E. Williams, Arthur L. (Agnes) Williams of Baxley, and Quinton (Gwendolyn) Roberson, all of Baxley, and Robert Jackson of New Jersey; aunts, Velma Lewis of Baxley, Dorothy Roberson of Baxley, Annie D. Williams of Baxley, and Valarie Ryan of Baxley, Alice Frasier of Georgetown, South Carolina, Ruby Wellmaker of Augusta, Dorothy Kelly of Waycross, Lula M. Daughtry of Midville, Mae Carrie (Cleo) Wilkerson of Ocala, Florida, and Ruby Anthony of Swainsboro.
A host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, and friends also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Isaiah Allen serving as the officiant and Pastor Jamie Terrell Paulk serving as the presider. Services were held at Thankful New Jersey Baptist Church.
Internment followed in the Old Field Memorial Gardens in Baxley.
Repast was in the Thankful New Jersey Missionary Baptist Church’s educational building.
Active pallbearers were Dewayne Bynes, Drew Kelly, Norman Kelly, Samuel Ryan, Cory Spearman, Arthur Williams, Jr., Emanuel Williams, and Joshua Williams.
Honorary pallbearers were John E. Williams, Arthur L. Williams, Quinton Roberson, Rhandii Bryant, Wallace Isom, Mack Marion, Walter Isom, Jamie Nails, and the Appling County High School Class of 1992.
Musical selections were rendered by the Jack Summerall Family Choir and Tiffany Lewis Holloway.
Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.