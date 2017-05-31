Lawanda Padgett Eason, age 79, of Baxley died Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Mrs. Eason was born March 3, 1938 in Appling County to the late Clinton C. Padgett and the late Katie Lucille Worley Padgett. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she served on various church committees and taught Sunday School. Mrs. Eason was the Valedictorian of the Appling County High School Class of 1956 and served as a varsity cheerleader for four years. She was named Secretary of the Year by the Appling County Chamber of Commerce. She and her husband, Bill, founded Southern Industrial Products, Inc., where she served as C.F.O. and she also served as C.E.O. of Eason Associates.
Survivors include her husband, William “Bill” Eason of Baxley; two daughters and a son in law, Robin and Mitch Crosby and Gina Eason, all of Baxley; three grandchildren, Caitlin, Caleb and Cami Crosby. This beloved wife, mother, and mimi will be greatly missed.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from First Baptist Church with Dr. Tommy Jordan, the Rev. Joe Ferguson and the Rev. Robert Wigley officiating.
Active Pallbearers were Caleb Crosby, Henry Padgett, Jason Padgett, Jeff Williams, Wiley Eason and Deryl Everett.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Ruth Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church and all friends in attendance.
Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Musical selections were rendered by Cami Crosby and David Williams.
Remembrances may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 15 North Main Street, Baxley, GA 31513.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.