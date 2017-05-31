Sheriff Melton releases report

On May 19, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office provided a security detail for the 2017 Appling County High School Graduation Ceremony. Pastor Karl Sexton, of Sand Hill Creek Free Will Baptist Church, was the Chaplin for the week. Sheriff Melton was the featured speaker for the May 22 Flag Retirement Ceremony performed by Boy Scout Troop 472. Troop 472 is chartered to the First United Methodist Church of Baxley. ACSO now provides a Safe Transaction Zone that is controlled and features a security camera that runs at all times. The area is ideal for child custody exchange, internet purchases and Craigslist/Ebay purchases, etc. The second meeting of the Appling County Search and Rescue Team was held May 23. Volunteer Michael Flory is the coordinator for this project. When completed, Appling County Search and Rescue Team will provide both land and water services. If you would like to be a part of this team, please contact the sheriff’s office.
For the seven-day period of May 19 through May 25 the sheriff’s offices provided the following services:
Deputies/Investigators, wrote thirty-eight citations, made twenty-four arrests which included ten drug arrests, issued forty-two warnings, served thirty-three criminal and fifteen civil papers for various courts, completed twenty-four incident reports, and provided security for three criminal jury trials for the week that ended with two verdicts, one guilty and one not guilty, and one plea. There were six vehicle crashes worked by deputies, with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol. Deputies patrolled 6,968 miles for the period. The sheriff’s office considered it an honor to provide six funeral escorts throughout the week. Investigators with the sheriff’s office initiated nine new criminal investigations and completed/closed three current cases.
The Appling County Jail provided protection for our citizens by safely housing an average of eighty-three inmates during the current period. Jailers completed thirty-six new inmate intakes and processed thirty-three inmate releases, which includes inmates from other counties that request our assistance in housing their inmates. The medical unit provided one hundred medical checks for the week and food service served 1,754 meals. The ACSO also continued to provide one outside detail that maintained the grounds of most county facilities.
The 911 Emergency Call Center Dispatchers received and dispatched 731 calls for service, 205 of which were emergency calls directly to 911. These numbers do not include routine communications between dispatch and units nor does it include the normal calls for training and drills.
To view the Weekly Arrest Report pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE
to subscribe today.