Life devalued

By Billy G. Howard

The dictionary offers the definition of devalued: “to deprive of value; reduce the value of.” To fully understand the meaning, we must first know what defines “value.” This is identified as the relative worth, merit, or importance. The worth of something in terms of the amount of other things for which it can be exchanged or in terms of some medium of exchange. I’m compelled to spell out the meaning so as to demonstrate the significance of my reason for scripting this week’s column.
I engaged in conversation with two teens a couple weeks ago and was quite shocked to learn their feelings about life in general. Neither one seemed to place much value on the concept of living a fulfilling or generally productive life. It was as though they’d become numb to the ills of complacency. Neither really assigned any importance to having a desire for accomplishing anything. In fact, they both noted not having an opinion as to whether it would make a difference if either of them was to simply drop dead at that moment.

In discussions involving other youngsters within the same age group during the next week or so, it soon became evident a general feeling of lethargy has taken hold of a number of today’s youth. I’ve spoken with several who have extremist tendencies and are quick to speak of killing or a willingness to “valiantly” accept the consequences of their actions...event to the point of death. It’s not surprising given all the ill-influences of a “free society,” violence in movies, viciousness in video games and every other issue plaguing the modern world. The unfortunate effect is that today’s youth appear indifferent about whether they live or die.

It’s almost as though the younger generation feels there will always be an option for returning to life as demonstrated in the popular video games. They view life with the same perception as characters that are able to die multiple times or have numerous life cycles. The “insinuation” that death isn’t a permanent state or there is some type “grandeur” involved with the process of dying is absolutely absurd. Many have an unrealistic concept of what happens beyond death and embrace the misguided ideology of acclaim gained from the process.

