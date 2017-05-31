By Mary Ann Ellis
For more years than I can count, 6:30 p.m. found me in front of the television watching CBS Evening News. I watched it long before Scott Pelley became the face of the news, even before Dan Rather was. I even remember Walter Cronkite, who left the show in 1981. For me this news program was the epitome of the real news, the facts and just the facts, thank you, ma’am. I never wanted to hear the comments of the newsmen after a speech because I have ears and a brain. They only annoyed me when they told me what had been said.
Earn your pay!
