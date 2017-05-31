Earn your pay!

By Mary Ann Ellis

For more years than I can count, 6:30 p.m. found me in front of the television watching CBS Evening News. I watched it long before Scott Pelley became the face of the news, even before Dan Rather was. I even remember Walter Cronkite, who left the show in 1981. For me this news program was the epitome of the real news, the facts and just the facts, thank you, ma’am. I never wanted to hear the comments of the newsmen after a speech because I have ears and a brain. They only annoyed me when they told me what had been said.
A couple of years ago, I saw some segment on NBC that impressed me and I started using modern technology to record the NBC Nightly News as well. Nightly, I’d watch CBS and then supplement it with snippets from NBC. I earnestly tried to stay abreast of the news, and then along came the Presidential election of 2016, which completely changed the way I see the news.

It didn’t take me very long to see that NBC supported Hillary Clinton tooth and nail. I continued to watch for a while hoping things would improve, but when they didn’t, I parted ways with Lester Holt. I’d just stick with Scott Pelley; I was certain that he was unbiased.

“Just the news,” I told myself. “That’s all I want. Don’t tell me what you think. Don’t tell me what to think. Just report the news, please. If I want opinions, I’ll turn to FOX News where they openly provide opinions without trying to disguise them as facts.

