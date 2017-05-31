Warns against computer scam

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Letters
Wednesday, May 31. 2017
Comments (0)
Dear Editor,
As a local resident I would like to give a quick rundown on putting out a public service announcement. Any person/person’s claiming to be from Microsoft/local service providers, or any other entity that claims to have detected a virus or malware on anyone’s personal computer is fraudulent/fake.
These incidents may come in the form of phone calls and/or a notifications on computer’s screen telling them to call a phone number. These are scam artists and/or cybercriminals. The scammers are very polite at first but then they want access to a computer via a remote service. They can then infiltrate and obtain personal information and documents. They also change passwords locking a person out of their computer. They will demand a sum of money to unlock or supposedly repair a computer. They lie. If denied funds they get very rude. This event is an increasing burden to most from what we have experienced. We want our customers safe and protected.

The idea to have is, if they are strangers at your door wanting personal info, don’t let them in or tell them anything about you. Keep them locked out.

The same idea goes for computers. If they are foreign to you, hang up. Don’t give them any information or access.

I hope this can help future victims of cybercrime.

See reference from actual Microsoft website.

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/safety/online-privacy/avoid-phone-scams.aspx

Sincerely,
Trussie Keeter
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner