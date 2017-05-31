Warns against computer scam

These incidents may come in the form of phone calls and/or a notifications on computer’s screen telling them to call a phone number. These are scam artists and/or cybercriminals. The scammers are very polite at first but then they want access to a computer via a remote service. They can then infiltrate and obtain personal information and documents. They also change passwords locking a person out of their computer. They will demand a sum of money to unlock or supposedly repair a computer. They lie. If denied funds they get very rude. This event is an increasing burden to most from what we have experienced. We want our customers safe and protected.
The idea to have is, if they are strangers at your door wanting personal info, don’t let them in or tell them anything about you. Keep them locked out.
The same idea goes for computers. If they are foreign to you, hang up. Don’t give them any information or access.
I hope this can help future victims of cybercrime.
See reference from actual Microsoft website.
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/safety/online-privacy/avoid-phone-scams.aspx
Sincerely,
Trussie Keeter