A loving farewell to the world’s greatest preacher

In my book, the word “unique” is an absolute. There is no “kind of” unique or “somewhat” unique. Unique is unique. Unmatched. Unequalled. Nonpareil. One of a kind. Dr. G. Gilman Watson is unique. There is absolutely nobody like him.
Dr. Gil, aka, The World’s Greatest Preacher, is retiring this week after 49 years as a Methodist minister, the last 23 at Northside United Methodist Church in Atlanta and moving to his heaven on earth, a special piece of turf known as Pleasant Hill in Kingston, Georgia, just outside Rome.
Gil Watson is kind and caring as befits a man of God. He can also be a bit irreverent at times, reminding you that he is a human being who doesn’t take himself too seriously. In a Methodist denominational hierarchy rife with rules and regulations and no small amount of politicking, he marches to his own drum.
Dr. Gil is always running late. He refuses to wear a watch to remind himself he is running late because he already knows he is. He was an athlete good enough to earn a football scholarship to Tulane University before an injury derailed those plans. He is a horticulturist, a highly regarded after-dinner speaker and raconteur, a biblical scholar, Southern historian, college professor and one of the youngest guest chaplains in the history of the United States Senate. The list goes on and on.
Is he perfect? Well, there is this slight problem with his allegiance to a certain engineering school in Atlanta, but a couple of his kids are graduates of the University of Georgia which proves that God not only has a sense of humor, He just might be a Bulldog as well.
