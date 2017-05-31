Indictments opened in Appling Superior Court

Judge Rodger Lane opened indictments in Appling County Superior Court on May 22. There were 10 subjects that appeared in Appling County Superior Court. Listed are the subjects that were indicted.
Joseph Frank Jordan – Two counts homicide by vehicle in first degree, six counts serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence (controlled substance), reckless driving, cruelty to children in second degree, and making a false statement.
Mason Christopher Griffin – Possession of cocaine.
Cody Lane Hallman – Possession of cocaine, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving, two counts speeding, and failure to maintain lane.
Jimmy DeWayne Jackson – Aggravated assault.
Teresa Ruby Joyner Jacobs Thompson – Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
Derick Tyrone Edge – Possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of officer, giving false information to officer, aggravated assault, and possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Marvin Jerome Wilkerson – Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and crossing the guard line with contraband.
Shannan Lee Grover – Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during commission of felony, theft by receiving stolen property, and involvement with motor vehicle having identification removed.
Dana Michelle Hallman – Possession of a controlled substance, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while license suspended.
Teresa Ruby Joyner Jacobs Thompson – Two counts possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Latristany Brishea Faulk – Possession of a controlled substance, giving false information to officer, and driving under the influence.