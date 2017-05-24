Peace Officers Memorial Day held

On Thursday, May 18, law enforcement and citizens joined for the annual Peace Officers Memorial Day at the Baxley Police Department/Appling County Sheriff’s Office. Mayor Steve Rigdon gave the welcome and Appling County Manager Lee Lewis led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Baxley Chief of Police James Godfrey made some remarks and then introduced Pastor Ronnie Rentz. Rentz read the names of fallen officers in Georgia in 2016. There were a total of nine Georgia law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty last year. Immediately following the reading of the names the lowering of the flag and the placing of the wreath was performed, followed by Taps played by Pastor Robbie Tomberlin.

