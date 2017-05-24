Graduation Ceremony held

Parents, grandparents, family and friends gathered as Appling County High School held its 2017 Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 19, at a packed Jimmy Swain Stadium. A total of 204 graduates participated in the ceremony. Valedictorian Carson Carter and Salutatorian Briana Hayes both gave moving speeches to classmates and to all in attendance. Congratulations to the Class of 2017 and best wishes on your future endeavors.
