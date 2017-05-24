Graduation Ceremony held

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, May 24. 2017
Comments (0)
Parents, grandparents, family and friends gathered as Appling County High School held its 2017 Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 19, at a packed Jimmy Swain Stadium. A total of 204 graduates participated in the ceremony. Valedictorian Carson Carter and Salutatorian Briana Hayes both gave moving speeches to classmates and to all in attendance. Congratulations to the Class of 2017 and best wishes on your future endeavors.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner