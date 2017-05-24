Wigley couple to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wigley will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 3, in the fellowship hall of the First Baptist Church of Baxley.
Their children and grandchildren will give a reception in their honor from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. All friends are invited to stop by for food and fellowship.
Robert and Janice Amerson Wigley were married on June 3, 1967 in Brookfield. They have two daughters, Lynn (Quentin) McArthur of Glennville and Robyn (Ryan) Williams of Valdosta. In addition, they are the proud grandparents to Madison McArthur, Marlee McArthur, Nate Williams and Owen Williams.