Ms. Tomberlin and Mr. Crumpton to wed

Hailey and Harley Stone are proud to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their mother, Jennifer Lynn Tomberlin, of Baxley to Chane Crumpton of Lumber City.
Jennifer is the daughter of Terry and Sharon Moody of Baxley.
Chane is the son of the late Kenneth and Sharon Crumpton Gordon of Baxley and the late Richard Crumpton of Hazlehurst.
The bride-elect is a 2003 honor graduate of Appling County High School and a 2012 graduate of Altamaha Technical College with a degree in nursing. She is currently employed as an LPN at Precision Family Healthcare in Baxley.
The groom-elect is a 2007 graduate of Jeff Davis High School. He is currently employed as an operator at Popco, Inc. in Albany.
The wedding ceremony will be held Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at The Big House in Hazlehurst. A reception will immediately follow. No local invitations will be sent out. All family and friends are invited to attend.