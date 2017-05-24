Ms. Sikes and Mr. Ellington to wed

Jimmy and Sharon Sikes are proud to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Brooke Sikes, to Caleb Ellington, son of Brad and Carolyn Ellington of Screven.
The Bride-elect is the maternal granddaughter of Charles Simmons and the late Judy Simmons of Baxley. She is the paternal granddaughter of Lula Mae Sikes of Oak Park and the late Jimmy Sikes of Fitzgerald.
Brooke is a 2012 graduate of Appling County High School and a 2016 graduate of Georgia Southern University. She received a Bachelor of Middle Grades Education. She is employed by the Appling County Board of Education as a Middle School Teacher.
The groom-elect is the maternal grandson of the late Frank and Jean Hudgins of Danville, Va. and the parental grandson of Jimmy and Erma Ellington of Thomaston.
Caleb is a 2011 graduate of Appling Christian Academy and a 2015 graduate of Coastal Pines Technical College. Caleb received a degree in Electronics Technology. He is employed by DJD Enterprises.
The wedding will be held Saturday, June 3, at 6:30 at the Oak Orchard in Brunswick. No local invitations will be sent but all family and friends are invited to attend.