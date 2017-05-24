Ms. Sikes and Mr. Ellington to wed

Posted by
Admin
in Weddings
Wednesday, May 24. 2017
Comments (0)
Jimmy and Sharon Sikes are proud to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Brooke Sikes, to Caleb Ellington, son of Brad and Carolyn Ellington of Screven.
The Bride-elect is the maternal granddaughter of Charles Simmons and the late Judy Simmons of Baxley. She is the paternal granddaughter of Lula Mae Sikes of Oak Park and the late Jimmy Sikes of Fitzgerald.

Brooke is a 2012 graduate of Appling County High School and a 2016 graduate of Georgia Southern University. She received a Bachelor of Middle Grades Education. She is employed by the Appling County Board of Education as a Middle School Teacher.

The groom-elect is the maternal grandson of the late Frank and Jean Hudgins of Danville, Va. and the parental grandson of Jimmy and Erma Ellington of Thomaston.

Caleb is a 2011 graduate of Appling Christian Academy and a 2015 graduate of Coastal Pines Technical College. Caleb received a degree in Electronics Technology. He is employed by DJD Enterprises.

The wedding will be held Saturday, June 3, at 6:30 at the Oak Orchard in Brunswick. No local invitations will be sent but all family and friends are invited to attend.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner