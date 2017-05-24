William “Dub” Atkins

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Wednesday, May 24. 2017
Comments (0)
William “Dub” Atkins, age 78, of Chauncey passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Coliseum Medical Center.
Funeral Services were at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 15, 2017 at Hardy-Towns Chapel with the Rev. Billy Baker and the Rev. Tim Nardy officiating.

Interment followed in Chauncey Cemetery.

Visitation was from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, May 14, 2017 at Hardy-Towns Funeral Home.

Mr. Atkins, a retired construction contractor, was born April 11, 1939 in Ocala, Florida to the late Mesba Moore and Wallace Adkins. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved animals, including his dogs, Bella, Anna, and Babygirl.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joanne Dobbs Atkins of Chauncey; children, Linda McLain (Johnny) of Baxley, Brenda Higgins (Odell) of Baxley, Gloria Atkins of Brooklet, Dub Atkins (Lisa) of Valrico, Fl., and James Atkins (Dell) of Chauncey; siblings, Linda Wilbanks (Ben) of Danielsville, Kathy Parrish (Doc), Jay Atkins (Tammy), and Billy Atkins all of Ocala, Fl.; special friend, Penny Diaz; grandchildren, Haley, William, Bryan, Benjamin, Morgan, Heather, Abbie, Ben, Kandi, Marcie, John, Shane, Ashlee, and Tyler; great grandchildren, McKenzie, Briceson, Maddie, Aspen, Cora, and Bailee.

Those serving as pallbearers were Andy Newsome, Mike Patterson, Steven Sutton, Joel Hanson, Troy Purvis, and Lynn Sheffield.

Hardy-Towns Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of arrangements. www.hardy-towns.com
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner