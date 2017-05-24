William “Dub” Atkins, age 78, of Chauncey passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Coliseum Medical Center.
Funeral Services were at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 15, 2017 at Hardy-Towns Chapel with the Rev. Billy Baker and the Rev. Tim Nardy officiating.
Interment followed in Chauncey Cemetery.
Visitation was from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, May 14, 2017 at Hardy-Towns Funeral Home.
Mr. Atkins, a retired construction contractor, was born April 11, 1939 in Ocala, Florida to the late Mesba Moore and Wallace Adkins. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved animals, including his dogs, Bella, Anna, and Babygirl.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joanne Dobbs Atkins of Chauncey; children, Linda McLain (Johnny) of Baxley, Brenda Higgins (Odell) of Baxley, Gloria Atkins of Brooklet, Dub Atkins (Lisa) of Valrico, Fl., and James Atkins (Dell) of Chauncey; siblings, Linda Wilbanks (Ben) of Danielsville, Kathy Parrish (Doc), Jay Atkins (Tammy), and Billy Atkins all of Ocala, Fl.; special friend, Penny Diaz; grandchildren, Haley, William, Bryan, Benjamin, Morgan, Heather, Abbie, Ben, Kandi, Marcie, John, Shane, Ashlee, and Tyler; great grandchildren, McKenzie, Briceson, Maddie, Aspen, Cora, and Bailee.
Those serving as pallbearers were Andy Newsome, Mike Patterson, Steven Sutton, Joel Hanson, Troy Purvis, and Lynn Sheffield.
Hardy-Towns Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of arrangements.