Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Dennis C. Crosby, age 68, who passed away Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Community Hospice in Vidalia. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County; employed with Bellsouth retiring in 2002 with thirty-five years of service and a member of the Baxley Church of God. Dennis was a perfect Papa to eight grandchildren and an avid fisherman, hunter and loved the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Edna Aldridge Crosby and two brothers, Randy and Bill Crosby.
Surviving is his wife of thirty- eight years, Debra Thomas Crosby of Baxley; one son, Dennis Wayne Crosby and wife, Cendy of Evans; two daughters, Karen Tillman and husband, Robert and Brandy Yarbrough and Adam Gruber, both of Baxley; one brother, Lafayette Crosby and wife, Sherry of Baxley; one sister, Brenda Lowery and husband, Kenny of Albany; one sister in-law, Betty Crosby of North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Maddie, Noah and Jon Wayne Crosby, Katie, Keely and John Parker Tillman, Jace Yarbrough and Alexis Gruber, all of Baxley; nieces, nephews and other family also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 22, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. from the Baxley Church of God with the Reverends Lamar Lee and Todd Crosby officiating.
Visitation was held from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. prior to services at the church.
Interment followed in the Satilla Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Terry Boatright, Mike Carter, Wendell Grover, Donnie Lewis, Mark Melton and William Teston.
Honorary Pallbearers were AT&T co-workers.
