Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Jenean Medders, age 73, who passed away Monday, May 15, 2017 at her residence.
She was a native of Appling County living in Bacon County for the past 15 years. She was a retired clothing inspector with Douglas and Harper.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Emma Thornton Stallings.
Survivors include her two sons, Ricky Disharoon and wife, Melissa of Nicholls and Carroll Disharoon and wife, Felicia of Baxley; three daughters, Belinda Barranco and husband, Poncho of Nicholls, Charlotte Goins and Karen Shipes, both of Baxley; twelve grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; four brothers, Curtis “Bubba” Stallings and wife, Linda, Cordell Stallings, both of Baxley, Eugene “Doc” Stallings of Eulee, FL and Harry “Billy” Stallings and wife, Vivian of Alma and one sister, Shirley Eli of Jacksonville.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel with the Reverend Andy Stallings and Pastor Edmund Thrift officiating.
Interment followed in the Memorial Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers were Sam Beckworth, Michael Stallings, Freddie Stallings, J.E. Barber, Charlie Crapps and Billy Joe Crapps.
Honorary pallbearers were the grandchildren.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of Jenean Medders.