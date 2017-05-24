Emmett L. Moody, age 69, of Surrency passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017 under the care of Community Hospice in Vidalia.
Mr. Moody was born September 11, 1947 in Wayne County to the late Emmett Mack and Doris Vivian Combs Moody. He was a member of Surrency Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia Hamm and Ann Bowyer and brother, Lawton Moody.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Blanton Moody of Surrency; daughters, Pam (Steve) Craven of Baxley and April (James) Hester of Surrency; sister, Marsha (Charles) Hubbard of Baxley; brother, Issac (Brenda) Moody of Hazlehurst; three grandchildren, Peighton Miles, Brooke Hester and Jordan Hester; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 16, at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Swain Funeral Home. The Rev. Russell Horne and the Rev. Virgil Carter officiated.
Interment followed in the Moody-Tillman Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Trampis Carter, Wade Moody, Bruce Nail, Chad Allen, Ken Wiggins, Jake Pitts and Jared Allen.
Honorary pallbearers were all friends in attendance.
In lieu of flowers the family request remembrances be made to Community Hospice, 904 Mt. Vernon Road, Suite 1, Vidalia, GA 30474.
Musical selections were rendered by April Hester and Terry Hester.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.