They deserve respect

Last week I had the honor of attending the Peace Officers Memorial Day Ceremony held at the Baxley Police Department/Appling County Sheriff’s Office. It was a powerful service and I encourage readers to attend the event next year.
As I stood listening intently to the nine names of police officers and deputies who lost their lives while on duty in Georgia in 2016, sorrow began to creep in as I thought about the family members each officer left behind. I couldn’t help but think as Pastor Ronnie Rentz read the names, and shared just a little glimpse into the lives of the nine men, that this was someone’s son, someone’s husband, someone’s brother, or perhaps even someone’s daddy. Baxley Mayor Steve Rigdon pointed out during the ceremony that seven of the nine members of Georgia law enforcement died as a result of gunfire.
There has been growing disrespect for men and women in law enforcement for several years now. There are people who would have you believe that all law enforcement is bad because of the actions of a few bad police officers. This is simply not true in my opinion. Are there members of law enforcement who have acted in an unbecoming manner and even caused harm to others? Absolutely and I personally feel that these men or women should be held accountable for their actions to the fullest extent of the law. But is it fair to hold all law enforcement responsible based upon the actions of a few? If you say “yes” to that question then should we apply that same mentality to other professions as well? Consider for a moment that there may be a bad doctor that has caused more harm than good for patients and even jeopardized lives. Should all doctors be considered bad because of the actions of the one bad doctor? Certainly not and we shouldn’t categorize all police as being bad just because of the actions of a few. I believe that the overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers want to fulfill the calling to serve and protect their communities.
The men and women in law enforcement need and deserve our respect. The very nature of the job requires each man or woman to potentially place his or her life in harm’s way on a daily basis. Could you do it? Try to imagine what our community, or our nation, would be like without law enforcement. They work to keep us safe 365 days per years, 24 hours per day. Thank you for all you do to keep us safe.
-Jamie Gardner