Lying is contagious

Wednesday, May 24. 2017
By Billy G. Howard

It has always amazed me, when considering the essentials of life, that ranking right up there alongside such necessities as basics like food, water, and oxygen...is truth. Most everyone either knows or knows of someone who seems to have an irreparable disposition that compels them to “stretch the truth” beyond recognition. Conversation with these individuals, one soon realizes, assumes something of an identity of its own. As if the task of listening isn’t difficult enough, such discussions are further complicated by a quest to sort through all the insignificant rhetoric designed to canvas the facts.
According to Pulitzer Prize winning author of “Tangled Webs: How False Statements are Undermining America: From Martha Stewart to Bernie Madoff,” James B. Stewart, this country is enduring a lying epidemic. As noted on the website Character Counts.org, “Part of the problem is that people can’t bring themselves to admit that they’ve done something wrong. And it seems this sort of lying isn’t exclusive to billionaire entrepreneurs and athletes.”

Television celebrity, Martha Stewart had worked for years building an impressive media empire. She became a famed premier homemaker, but was convicted in 2004 of lying to the government about an uncharacteristically opportunistic stock sale as well as obstruction of justice. Ms. Stewart even noted to an interviewer that prosecutors had spoken to the fact they felt lying amongst society has reached epidemic proportions. One stated, “Every day I come into work expecting to be lied to...”

No matter the socioeconomic classification, consequences of the pandemic have encompassed all walks of life. Everyone from business owners to those “called” to the pulpit have been adversely affected as the plague of lying appears to have infected the entire world.

