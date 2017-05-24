By Billy G. Howard
It has always amazed me, when considering the essentials of life, that ranking right up there alongside such necessities as basics like food, water, and oxygen...is truth. Most everyone either knows or knows of someone who seems to have an irreparable disposition that compels them to “stretch the truth” beyond recognition. Conversation with these individuals, one soon realizes, assumes something of an identity of its own. As if the task of listening isn’t difficult enough, such discussions are further complicated by a quest to sort through all the insignificant rhetoric designed to canvas the facts.
Lying is contagious
