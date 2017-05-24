Remembering a day that was as good as it gets

By Dick Yarbrough

Sometimes things come together better than peanut butter and jelly. Take last week, for example. I was invited to speak at the 20th annual Awards for Excellence in Law Enforcement, sponsored by the Gainesville Kiwanis Club and saluting members of the law enforcement community in the city and in Hall County. This event had a lot going for it.
For one thing, I have a warm spot in my heart for Gainesville, going back to the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games. As a member of the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games, I remember cities across the state begged, cajoled and sometimes threatened us for the opportunity to host an Olympic venue. If they were successful, you would have thought we had suddenly brought a plague of locust upon them.

Local officials immediately began whining about the traffic problems the venue would cause them, security concerns, the inconvenience to the locals and — oh, yeah — the need for us to pay for everything. Gainesville and Hall County were the notable exceptions.

Lake Lanier was the venue selected for Olympic rowing, canoeing and kayaking. There was no whining. No complaining. No hands out for more money. The local leadership went about their work staging the events and it was a huge success. Today, the venue is one of the few still in operation from the 1996 Games. Hence, my warm spot for the area.

