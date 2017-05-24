Two’s company

First disaster to come was the complete lack of game to fill my freezer. Next came the first spring planting which was quickly brought down by an invasion of cutworms. Then, at the second planting, came the mole crickets to destroy my latest effort. Next came the walking dead vampire rabbits to devour my string beans which forced me in desperation and as a last ditch stand to move my garden to a new plot of ground. Then, more dwatted wabbits. By this time I was feeling like old Pharaoh in the Bible when the Lord laid all those plagues on him. I imagine Pharaoh was mighty aggravated and so am I, because just when I thought it could not get worse, it did.
