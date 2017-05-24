Two’s company

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, May 24. 2017
Comments (0)
By Ken Vickers

This year has been a trying year thus far.
First disaster to come was the complete lack of game to fill my freezer. Next came the first spring planting which was quickly brought down by an invasion of cutworms. Then, at the second planting, came the mole crickets to destroy my latest effort. Next came the walking dead vampire rabbits to devour my string beans which forced me in desperation and as a last ditch stand to move my garden to a new plot of ground. Then, more dwatted wabbits. By this time I was feeling like old Pharaoh in the Bible when the Lord laid all those plagues on him. I imagine Pharaoh was mighty aggravated and so am I, because just when I thought it could not get worse, it did.

To read the complete column pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner