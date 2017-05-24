Sheriff Melton gives weekly report on activity

On May 15, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office was honored to attended a reception hosted by The Pavilion, in recognition of National Nursing Home Week. The residents dedicated the event to local law enforcement to commemorate National Peace Officer’s Day. All local law enforcement was invited to attend. Pastor Steve Meguiar of the First United Methodist Church was the Chaplain for the week. The second Champs Program Awards picnic for 2017 was held at Cross Ties.
The annual Law Enforcement Memorial Event was held Thursday, May 18, with a large crowd in attendance. Chief James Godfrey and the Baxley Police Department headed up the event with support from the ACSO. The Georgia Department of Public Safety provided the Honor Guard, which performed the placing of the memorial wreath and the raising and lowering of the United States flag.
For the seven-day period of May 12 through May 18, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) provided the following services:
Deputies/Investigators, wrote twenty-eight citations, made twenty-one arrests which included five drug arrests, issued fifty-one warnings, served thirty-five criminal and twenty-seven civil papers for various courts, completed thirty-four incident reports, and worked security for one court session during the current week. There were five vehicle crashes worked by deputies, with assistance from the Gaeorgia State Patrol. Deputies patrolled 6,471 miles for the period. The sheriff’s office considered it an honor to provide four funeral escorts throughout the week. Investigators with the sheriff’s office initiated fourteen new criminal investigations and completed/closed three current cases.
The Appling County Jail provided protection for our citizens by safely housing an average of seventy-one inmates during the current period. Jailers completed thirty-three new inmate intakes and processed twenty-six inmate releases, which includes inmates from other counties that request our assistance in housing their inmates. The medical unit provided eighty-two medical checks for the week and food service served 1,490 meals. The office was able to continue one outside detail that maintains the grounds of most county facilities.
The 911 Emergency Call Center Dispatchers received and dispatched 734 calls for service, 258 of which were emergency calls directly to 911. These numbers do not include routine communications between dispatch and units nor does it include the normal calls for training and drills.
