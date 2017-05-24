City Council amends the General Fund Budget for purchase of push camera

Sixth grade winners of the essay “If I Were Mayor” Breia Janey Deloach, Whitney Beecher, and Moranda Patel read their essays to council members. Some of the student’s ideas were renovating old businesses, the creation of a recycling center and doing more to help and feed the homeless. Both Mayor Steve Rigdon and Mayor Pro-Tem Dr. Esco Hall, Jr. let the students know that they appreciated their ideas and the thought they put into it and take into consideration students ideas each year. (Go to page 5b to see an in depth article with photos of participants of the “If I Were Mayor” contest along with other items from Government Week.)
Motions made, seconded and unanimously approved by council members (Hall was absent for two votes) included:
• The First Reading of an ordinance annexing property filed by Kenneth and Sue Bass, located at 1873 Blackshear Highway, be annexed and establishing a Residential (R-15) Zone in voting District III.
• To set a public hearing date of June 6, at 6:00 p.m. to hear public comments on a petition for annexation filed by Dora Ogden Mann, located at 267 Russell Road, be annexed and establishing a Business Residential (BR-1) Zone in voting District III.
• The 2016 Annual Water Quality Report, as presented. (Hall was absent.)
• One new water/sewer discount application submitted by Willie M. Simmons. (Hall was absent.)
• To nominate Alberta King for the Appling County Library Board to replace Carol Edgy. (Hall was absent for the two votes due to being on the phone with King.)
City Manager’s Report
City Manager Jeff Baxley reported to the council that the Mock City Council meetings went well and that there were three groups from the middle school that participated and did an excellent job. Baxley thanked the Board of Education, Dr. Campbell, Assistant Principal Hayes and the School Staff for their assistance with the Government Week.
Baxley informed the council that the ordinance policy concerning utility (water and sewer) extension needed to be reviewed. The existing policy works well in some situations but not in others. In the upcoming weeks he hopes to provide a draft policy for consideration.
Manager Baxley let the council know the solar array project at the wastewater treatment plant was complete, all that was left was going over the documents finalizing the project. The array is generating the power it was projected to produce and though it is financed for 20 years they hope to pay it off by 2020.
Baxley ended his report thanking Appling County/Baxley Chamber of Commerce Director Keri Crosby for coordinating Government Week.