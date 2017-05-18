Graduation 2017

On Friday evening, May 19, at 7:30 p.m., Appling County High School diplomas will be delivered to 205 seniors at Jimmy Swain Stadium.
Appling Christian Academy will hold a commencement exercise on Thursday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the Baxley Church of God. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.
The school has a total of 11 graduates this year.
This week's edition features three sections dedicated to the graduating class of 2017. Each section features students from the two local schools and includes senior ads, congratulatory ads from local businesses along with class information. Pick up a copy on newsstands now or CLICK HERE
to subscribe!