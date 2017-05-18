Malisse Ware Brinson, age 88, died on April 26, 2017.
She was born in Toombs County to the late James Reynolds and Josephine McGee on April 6, 1929.
She was raised by Clarence Ware and Doshie Drink. She worked as a caregiver all of her life. She was known for her giving and for feeding others. She was also known for her pecan sandies, red velvet cake and biscuits. She was known statewide for her fish and grits.
Survivors include children, Eather Jean (Joe) of Farmington, Connecticut, George (Mary) of Atlanta, James Anthony Brinson and Otis Mincey Brinson, both of Baxley and Stanford (Beronica) of Macon; grandchildren, Sabrina Reynolds, Cacina Megejume (Justin), Recina Reynolds, Melissa Gusby (Vincent), Adrian Reynolds, Avery Reynolds, April Reynolds, Sherman Reynolds, James Reynolds, Josephine Brinson, OJ Brinson, Nathan Nance, Lawrence Nance, Rosalind Hagins and Curtis Hagins; sister, Sara (Leroy) of Washington, D.C.; god-daughter, Eartha Daniels of Jacksonville; niece, Cheryl Ponds (Tony) of Washington, D.C.; nephew, Scott Ellison (Tasheaya) of Houston, Texas.
She will be treasured by her 41 great-grandchildren from Georgia, Connecticut, and New Jersey. She will be prized by three great-grandchildren, Selina Owens, Serenity Howard and Jordan NeSmith. She will also be cherished by York Reynolds, cousins, family members and friends.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Paul Church of God in Christ sanctuary. Services were held with Superintendent James F. Carter presiding and Bishop Benjamin Collins as the eulogist.
Internment followed in the Old Field Memorial Gardens.
Repast was held in the Greater Faith Temple Church of God in Christ social hall.
Visitation was held on Friday, May 5, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Greater Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C. Church in Baxley.
Active pallbearers included OJ Brinson, Nathan Nance, Lawrence Nance, Avery Reynolds, Adrian Reynolds and Curtis Hagins.
Honorary pallbearers included pastors and elders.
Musical selections were rendered by the Baxley District Choir.
Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.