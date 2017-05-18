James Warren Black, age 80, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Mr. Black was born Feb. 8, 1937 in Baxley. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Air Force and proudly served the Jacksonville Fire Department for 33 years. James was preceded in death by his father, Silas Black and mother, Drexel Swinson Black; his wife of 53 years, Betty Black; brother, Earl Black, and sisters, Lucille and Myrtle.
He leaves to grieve his passing his wife, Brenda, her son, Chadd and wife, Barbara; brothers, Wendell (Lawanna) Black and Dale (Hilda) Black; many nieces and nephews and many faithful friends at Holiday Hill Baptist Church.
Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 with the Rev. Albert Byrd officiating at Holiday Hill Baptist Church, 730 Mandalay Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32216.
The family received friends from 10:00 – 11:00 am Wednesday at the church.
Burial was held Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Baxley.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home in Jacksonville, Florida.