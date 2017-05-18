Lenna W. Morris, age 89, of Hazlehurst, died Thursday, May 4, 2017, at Coliseum Health System in Macon.
Mrs. Morris was born January 20, 1928, in Appling County to the late Wade Hampton Watson, Sr. and the late Pearl Matthews Watson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Morris, sisters, Jean Watson, Nell Watson and brother, the Rev. W. Hampton Watson.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Raylene and Gary Carter of LaGrange; two sons and daughter-in-law, Charles and Carlin Morris of Dallas, TX and Larry Morris of Hazlehurst; three grandchildren, Caitlin Morris Hyatt (Mike) Charlie Morris (Lindsay) and Scott Davis; great-grandchildren, Will Hyatt, Grayson Hyatt, Tate Morris, Spencer Hyatt, Walker Morris, Scout Morris, Anthony Davis, Ashley Hobbs, Shelby Lee, Hayley Davis and Dalton Davis, much-loved nieces (Janice, Susan and Ann) and nephews (Cecil, Raybon and Wade), and special friends, Jane Baggett and Ethel Phillips.
Mrs. Morris moved to Hazlehurst in 1946 (at 18) to be the first manager of Courson’s Five and Ten Cent Store (Hazlehurst Branch). She took a few years off from the business world to raise her children. When her youngest child began school in the mid ‘60’s she reopened the dormant Georgia Farm Bureau in Jeff Davis County and retired as the agency manager after a thirty-year career. She was a life-long Methodist and member of the First United Methodist Church of Hazlehurst, where she served as choir director for almost 40 years, and held numerous leadership positions throughout the church including lay leader. She remained active in her Sunday school class and her UMW circle until her death.
“Miss Lenna”, as she was affectionately known throughout the community, served as chair of the Friends of the Library and was active in the Museum Society. She was named the Citizen of the Year by the Jeff Davis County Chamber of Commerce in 2001. She served on the Board of Equilization, chair of the county chapter of the American Cancer Society, and was active over the years in many other organizations such as the Georgia Rural Letter Carrier’s Auxiliary, American Heart Association, March of Dimes, Band and Athletic Boosters, and PTO. She was a land developer, a philanthropist, and a business woman at a time when business women leaders were rare.
“Miss Lenna” supported her husband’s leadership in the Georgia and National Rural Letter Carrier’s association as they travelled throughout the nation attending conventions, visiting 47 states, Canada and Mexico with all their beautiful landmarks and making wonderful, lifelong friends. She also travelled in Europe, Great Britain and on cruises with her friends.
She was also a sports enthusiast. She played high school basketball, learned to water ski in the Jekyll Island Sound, surrounded by dolphins, and learned to snow ski at the age of 51. She enjoyed wonderful yearly ski trips to Utah and Colorado with her family and friends for thirty years. She pitched in the church softball league until she was 70 and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, attending spring training with her friends on many occasions over the years. “Miss Lenna” was the playmate of choice for most of the neighborhood children throughout her life.
Funeral Services were held Monday, May 8, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Hazlehurst, with the Rev. Josh Duckworth and the Reverend Dr. Timothy J. Bagwell officiating. Interment followed in Palms Memorial Garden.
Active pallbearers were Ralph Edwards, Charlie Morris, Mike Hyatt, Phil Phillips, Lee Bass and Bill Moore.
Musical selections were rendered by Andrea McCranie, Janice Cole and Jeffery Spell.
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements for Lenna W. Morris.