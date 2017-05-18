Christine Reeves Murray, age 88, of Blackshear, died early Wednesday morning (5/10/17) at the Pierce County Nursing Home following an extended illness.
Born April 4, 1929 in Appling County, she was a daughter of the late James Edward and Eunice Stone Reeves. She lived most of her life in Blackshear where she was a longtime store clerk at Red and White Grocery.
She was a longtime volunteer with the Pierce County Nursing Home Auxiliary, the Pierce County 4-H Program, and always enjoyed her time as a Pierce County Board of Elections Poll Worker. She was also the last remaining charter member of Ward Memorial United Methodist Church.
Her family will remember her as a loving mother and grandmother, putting their needs ahead of her own many times. Always laughing and enjoying life, she was a friend to many, and a stranger to no one who crossed her path.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Jackson Murray; a great grandson, Isaac Lightsey; two sisters, Eveline Reeves Peacock and Ethel Reeves Hipps; and her two brothers, W.M. Reeves and J.C. Reeves.
Survivors include her two sons, Gary Murray (wife, Carol) and Terry Murray (wife, Stephanie), all of Blackshear; four grandchildren, Tony Murray (wife, Kelly) of Offerman, Tiffany Murray Ross (husband, Morgan) of Blackshear, Ursula Murray Lightsey (husband, Brian) of Screven, and Tyler Murray (wife, Caroline) of Mershon; seven great grandchildren, Caitlyn Kenney of Blackshear, Mason and Madison Ross, both of Blackshear, Malachi and Blakelee Lightsey, both of Screven, and Russ and Callie Murray, both of Mershon; a sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Alvin Sellers of Baxley; a special friend, Kristen Sloan of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A funeral service took place Friday (5/12/17) at 11:00 a.m. at Ward Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial followed in the Walkerville Cemetery.
The family received friends on Thursday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Ward Memorial United Methodist Church, 939 Hendry Street, Blackshear, GA 31516 or to the Pierce County Nursing Home, Attn: Auxiliary Beauty Shop Supplies, 221 Carter Avenue, Blackshear, GA 31516.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com.
Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.