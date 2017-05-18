Raymond C. Theus, Sr., age 65, of Baxley passed away Friday, May 5, 2017 at Candler Hospital in Savannah.
Mr. Theus was born October 19, 1951 in Bacon County to the late Charles Theus and the late Dora M. Westberry White. He was self employed as a tractor technician and was the owner of Theus Ag Parts. Mr. Theus was preceded in death by his brother, William L. Hornsby.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Lightsey Theus of Baxley; sons, Raymond Chuck Theus, Jr., and Ryan Corey Theus, both of Baxley; sisters, Martha Hornsby and Iveylene Wynn, both of Baxley.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 9, at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Elder Jerry Lightsey officiating.
Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Jesse Lightsey, Robert Lightsey, Johnny Lightsey, Duane Carter, Wallace Lightsey and W.R. Lightsey.
Honorary pallbearers were Bill Parker, Lewis Parker, Timmy Martin, Lenny Harrell, Ricky Everly, Winston Miles and all in attendance.
Musical selections were rendered by Martha Hornsby and Elder Jerry Lightsey.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.