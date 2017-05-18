Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of Lonnie G. Varnadore, age 84, who passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Appling HealthCare System. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County; a retired employee of Hazlehurst Mills and a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Monteen Courson Varnadore and parents, Homer Green and Daisy Mae McDaniel Varnadore.
Surviving are two sons, Howard Crosby of Savannah and Guy Crosby of Metter; two daughters, Laura Rousseau of Atlanta and Brenda Varnadore of Haines City, FL; two brothers, Ezra Varnadore of Baxley and Dolvin Varnadore of IL; two sisters, Ettie Mae Vaughn of Baxley and Opal Gray of IL; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services were held on Monday, May 15, at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Nobles Funeral Home. The Reverend Rick Brown officiated the service.
Visitation was one hour prior to service at 3:00 p.m.
Interment followed in Omega Cemetery, Baxley.
Active Pallbearers were Joey Boyette, Mark Boyette, Roger Varnadore, Ricky Varnadore, Reggie Varnadore, and Will Varnadore. Honorary Pallbearers were family and friends in attendance.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of Mr. Lonnie G. Varnadore.