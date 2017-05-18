Congratulations 2017 Graduates

It’s graduation week in Appling County. Seniors from two local schools will receive high school diplomas and prepare for a new journey in life. All of the hard work and dedication has finally paid off in a big way. I hope you and your family enjoy this special time in your life, and as a community, we know that Appling County will be well represented by members of the Class of 2017.
I strongly encourage each of you to put your trust in God and continue to set goals for your future.
Thank you to the community for supporting The News-Banner’s annual graduation edition; it’s truly one of our favorite issues to produce and would not be possible without your support.
God bless and best of luck to each member of this year’s class.
-Jamie Gardner