Congratulations 2017 Graduates

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Weekly Editorial
Thursday, May 18. 2017
Comments (0)
It’s graduation week in Appling County. Seniors from two local schools will receive high school diplomas and prepare for a new journey in life. All of the hard work and dedication has finally paid off in a big way. I hope you and your family enjoy this special time in your life, and as a community, we know that Appling County will be well represented by members of the Class of 2017.
I strongly encourage each of you to put your trust in God and continue to set goals for your future.

Thank you to the community for supporting The News-Banner’s annual graduation edition; it’s truly one of our favorite issues to produce and would not be possible without your support.

God bless and best of luck to each member of this year’s class.

-Jamie Gardner
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner