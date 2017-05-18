The truth is that there is no fake news here

Let me assure you that there are two things I don’t do: arias from Italian operas and fake news. You can go to the bank on that (assuming you can remember your PIN number. I can’t do everything for you.)
For example, you have probably read somewhere that broccoli is good for you because it has vitamins and a lot of other stuff in it. Piffle. You won’t read that here. That is fake news. You eat broccoli and your lips will turn bright green and everyone will laugh at you and no one will sit with you in church.
The only known remedy for such a malady is to eat copious amounts of banana pudding with vanilla wafers and topped with whipped cream. Banana pudding has more vitamins and all that other stuff than you will ever need and it tastes a whole lot better than broccoli. That’s the truth.
If you read or hear of anybody moving out of the Great State of Georgia to go resettle up north, you can bet your buttered grits that is fake news. Nobody in their right mind would ever leave a place with such a vast array of majestic mountains, silvery beaches and Sweet Vidalia onions. The truth is that everybody up north wants to move to Georgia because all their buildings are rusted and it snows ten months a year.
When someone moves into the neighborhood from up north, welcome them with a pound cake and a cutting of kudzu. Tell them the pound cake is made with butter, eggs and sugar, which is true, and that the kudzu makes a wonderful garden salad and to plant it as soon as possible because it takes time for it to develop a root system. That, of course, is not true but it will be a good way to get even with them when they make fun of your Southern drawl.
To read the complete column pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE
to subscribe today.