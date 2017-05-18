God is up to something

By Billy G. Howard
I woke Friday of last week with an incredible sense of heaviness that rode me like a race horse at the Kentucky Derby. It seemed this feeling had been chasing me for several days prior and appeared to have finally caught up. One of the tools I utilize to combat life’s issues is the process of daily devotion and Morning Prayer, save any unfortunate incidents to prevent the activity.
Ironically, Friday’s devotional by Charles R. Swindoll came from Isaiah 29:14 and was entitled “Sacred Serendipity.” The term, serendipity, is defined by Mr. Swindoll as “the dip of the serene into the common responsibilities of life.” He further notes that serendipity occurs when something beautiful breaks into the monotonous and the mundane.
In other words, when it appears life has done little more than continuously dispense one obstacle after another; that simply means God is often working to prepare us for something remarkable. I realized the significance of Isaiah 55:8 (KJV) which states “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord.” Because we cannot see beyond the moment in which we’re currently engrossed or envision what tomorrow holds, it’s not feasibly possible for us to look ahead and view life in another ten or fifteen years. Let alone understand how something that seems detrimental or adverse can ultimately work out for our good.
Of course, one can plan and prepare for anticipated developments or desired achievements such as obtaining a college education, embarking on a career, or entering marriage with the intent to start a family but nobody ever fully understands what tomorrow holds. There have been many people who’ve begun pursuit of a secondary education, set out on a career path and even gotten married to the loves of their life. As is often the case, unfortunate circumstances have a way of happening and serve to drastically alter the course set for one’s future. It’s remarkable at the numbers of students who begin college each year only to never see their dreams realized. Many employers are faced with the daunting task of lay-offs and an ever-increasing number of marriages end in divorce. In short, life happens but one only has to turn the situation over to the Lord for comfort, understanding, or clarity of reason.
To read the complete column pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE
to subscribe today.