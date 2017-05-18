A lesson in patience

“She’s old,” they told us. “You have to humor her.”
At the end of her sidewalk grew two beautiful old dogwood trees, but she didn’t like children climbing them; she said it was bad for the trees. She made exceptions for Sarah Nell and me. We climbed the trees almost daily in spring and summer. They weren’t tall enough to worry about us falling out of. Among the leaves and tiny white flowers I perched for hours reading books. Quite pleased that I liked to read, Aunt Jincey enjoyed my reading in her tree. She shared her copies of Reader’s Digest with me, reminding me every time to take good care of them and return them promptly. She collected them conscientiously and invited me to peruse them whenever I chose.
Aunt Jincey gardened meticulously and fervently—not vegetables; they bored her and she had friends enough to supply her with peas, beans, and corn. No, her passion was flowers. As soon as spring arrived, she planted sweet peas and petunias, marigolds and pansies, daisies and pinks (dianthus), among a wide variety of other flowers which I didn’t recognize at the time. She allowed no weeds to grow among them, rising early every morning to check for intruders. Her roses were the glory of the neighborhood, as were the white clouds of shrubs in her front yard. No yard in town equaled hers, and often she displayed the Garden of the Month sign.
Her immaculate yards did not indicate an immaculate house though. Walking into her house was a bit of a shock after touring her yard. The kitchen was always cluttered with dirty dishes. Frying pans with bits of egg clinging to them, pots with grits still in them, stacks of dirty plates, and assorted bowls and glasses covered the kitchen table. I never saw the kitchen clean in the thirteen years I lived beside her. Stacks of books, magazines, and mysterious boxes sat haphazardly around the rest of the house. Before sitting down in her sitting room, guests had to remove clutter from chairs.
