Patient or patience?

One of the signs of being ‘teched’ is when an elderly person fixates on one thing and won’t let it go until someone does something about it. For instance, Mother is convinced she needs dental implants, though she doesn’t, and started asking me each time I saw her, “Who is that doctor that flies in and fixes peoples teeth?”
“Mother, I don’t have a clue who you are talking about, but I will check around. O.K.?”
This would work until the next time I saw her when she would ask again, “Who is the doctor that flies in and fixes peoples teeth?”
“Mother, I don’t have a clue but I will check around. O.K.?”
This went on until I finally told her, “Mother, that doctor got killed in a plane crash. He was coming to Douglas one foggy morning and flew into the side of Stone Mountain.”
“Well, Dear Gussie. If he can’t see any better than that I don’t want him working on my teeth anyway.”
“Problem solved,” I thought to myself. I should have known better.
My oldest brother lives up close to Atlanta, my youngest brother is busy farming, and that leaves just me and my sister, Sharen, to do most of the bidding of the elderly, and sister has a steady job. So that leaves me, the middle child, to do most of the running of Momma’s fantasies to ground.
