Dicker signs with Piedmont College

On Tuesday, May 9, Appling County High’s Breona Dicker signed a letter of intent with Piedmont College. Dicker will attend Piedmont as a member of their track team.
One of the most dynamic small colleges in the Southeast, Piedmont’s 200-acre residential campus is located in Demorest, in the foothills of the north Georgia mountains. Founded in 1897, Piedmont is a comprehensive liberal arts institution and also offers a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing.
Pictured, l-r, sitting, Breona Dicker and Elaine Dicker. Standing, Athletic Director/Coach Jon Lindsey, Coach Garrett Cranford, Coach Sheldon Pearce, Principal Dr. Gene Starr.