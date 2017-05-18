Dicker signs with Piedmont College

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Thursday, May 18. 2017
Comments (0)
On Tuesday, May 9, Appling County High’s Breona Dicker signed a letter of intent with Piedmont College. Dicker will attend Piedmont as a member of their track team.
One of the most dynamic small colleges in the Southeast, Piedmont’s 200-acre residential campus is located in Demorest, in the foothills of the north Georgia mountains. Founded in 1897, Piedmont is a comprehensive liberal arts institution and also offers a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing.

Pictured, l-r, sitting, Breona Dicker and Elaine Dicker. Standing, Athletic Director/Coach Jon Lindsey, Coach Garrett Cranford, Coach Sheldon Pearce, Principal Dr. Gene Starr.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner