Appling County Food Processing Plant Schedule is announced

The Appling County Food Processing Plant will be in operation again this summer to provide the citizens of Appling and surrounding counties the opportunity to put up fresh fruits and vegetables. They can assist you in preparing your product for the freezer or the can. They can also help you can your own soup, sauce, or Brunswick Stew.
Costs for processing will be $.65 per 401 can (about one quart), $2.50 per tray for blanching, $1.00 per quart for corn, and $5.00 per bushel for shelling peas and beans.
Customers are expected to perform the necessary washing, peeling, shucking or other steps needed to prepare their food for processing. Customers will also be expected to clean up the area they use and any materials. Plant personnel will be available to assist in cooking and sealing the products.
The plant has new corn creamers that do an excellent Job with no mess and in very little time. Bring a few ears and try one out. They also have a potato peeler and a juicing machine.
The plant will be open at 7:00 a.m. each day of operation and all food must be in the plant no later than 11:00 a.m. The food processing plant will be open this summer on the following days; May 30-June 2 (Tuesday thru Friday), June 5-8, 12-15, 19-22, 26-29. The July dates are 5-7, and 13-14, 17-20. The plant will be closed on Fridays during the month of June except for the first week.
The Appling County Food Processing Plant is located behind the Appling County High School. Access to the Food Processing Plant is through the entrance between the Appling County High School and Appling Elementary Complex. Follow the paved road around behind the high school.
The Appling County Food Processing Program is an educational program provided by the Appling County Board of Education through the Appling County Agriculture Education Department. If you have any questions about the Food Processing Plant please call 367-8617 or 367-8610.