May busy month for commissioners

After both sets of April meeting minutes were approved the floor opened for public input. Boy Scout Matthew Adams read a statement to the Commissioners about the upcoming Flag Retirement Ceremony on May 22 at 6:30pm and Scoutmaster Victor Williams took questions from the public. Next, Gary Solomon approached the commissioners about the possibility of working with the Appling Recreation Department to provide more activities for the youth during the summer when school is out, increasing the staffing for the gym at the old Jr. High and the idea of each district holding Town Hall Meetings to speak with their constituents.
Under Old Business the Appling County Board of Elections presented a case for poll precinct reduction. Currently there are fourteen polling places in Appling County; under this new proposal there would be five—one per district within the county. There will be two public hearings in the near future for the citizens of Appling County to come learn about the proposal and voice their opinions.
Next, County Manager Lee Lewis gave an update on the Coastal Pines TE Project Resolution—this involved extending the sidewalk from the Department of Family and Children’s Services all the way to Coastal Pines Technical College.
