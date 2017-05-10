The Body of Christ in Appling County came together on Saturday, May 6, at 9:00 a.m. where they began a Celebration Walk For Jesus. The walk started at Northside Park and ended at the Baxley Church of God with a Prayer and Worship Service. Stops were made along the way where a prayer was said at the courthouse, hospital and board of education. Flags, signs, banners and voices proclaimed the Love of Jesus.
Walk for Jesus held
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)