Walk for Jesus held

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, May 10. 2017
Comments (0)
The Body of Christ in Appling County came together on Saturday, May 6, at 9:00 a.m. where they began a Celebration Walk For Jesus. The walk started at Northside Park and ended at the Baxley Church of God with a Prayer and Worship Service. Stops were made along the way where a prayer was said at the courthouse, hospital and board of education. Flags, signs, banners and voices proclaimed the Love of Jesus.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner