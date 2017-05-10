By Helen Burkett Prencke
On Friday night participants bundled up for the 2017 Relay for Life themed “Real Superheroes Don’t Wear Capes.” Miss Golden Isles Briana Hayes served as the Master of Ceremonies and Hunter Leggett as the DJ. Reverend James Hayes opened the night’s events with a prayer and members of Boy Scout Troop 472 presented the flag before Sandra Nettles sang the National Anthem.
Relay for Life a shivering success
