Relay for Life a shivering success

Wednesday, May 10. 2017
By Helen Burkett Prencke

On Friday night participants bundled up for the 2017 Relay for Life themed “Real Superheroes Don’t Wear Capes.” Miss Golden Isles Briana Hayes served as the Master of Ceremonies and Hunter Leggett as the DJ. Reverend James Hayes opened the night’s events with a prayer and members of Boy Scout Troop 472 presented the flag before Sandra Nettles sang the National Anthem.
Cancer survivors walked the first lap around the track, the second lap was walked by the families and caregivers of those who have or have had cancer and the third lap was walked by the Relay for Life Team Captains and Co-Captains.

Entertainment for the night began with Gail Hursey’s School of Dance students. Next, everyone was invited to join the 4-H Club line dancers in several dances before the Fourth District Show Choir took the stage. Later in the evening Elvis sang his heart out and wooed the women and Briana Hayes performed a talented piano number.

Throughout the night participants made laps around the track and enjoyed food and fellowship. Activities wrapped up around 11pm after the tents were judged and the luminary service completed.

