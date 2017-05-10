National Day of Prayer well attended

The National Day of Prayer got underway last Thursday morning with Mayor Steve Rigdon’s welcome at the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast at First Baptist Church in Baxley. The large crowd at the event enjoyed a delicious meal prepared by the men of First Baptist. The guest speaker for the morning was Retired U.S. Army Chaplain Col. Kerry Steedley (shown above, middle, left picture). Col. Steedley shared an emotional message and encouraged audience members to purpose in their hearts to pray for America. Later in the afternoon more people joined at the Appling County Courthouse Annex Building to once again join in prayer (in shown photo).
