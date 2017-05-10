Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for John David Hunter, age 71, who passed away Friday, May 5, 2017 at the Charlie Norwood V.A. Medical Center in Augusta. He was a lifelong resident of Appling County; a United States Army Veteran; Baptist by faith and a member of Midway Baptist Church.
Surviving is his sisters; Jean Carter, Nettie O’Quinn, Nina Wigley, Ann White and Mary Alice Ross, all of Baxley; brothers, Mac Hunter of Sumter, S.C., Carroll Hunter and A.P. Hunter, both of Baxley; sons, Dave Hunter and Dane Hunter, both of the Atlanta area.
Memorial services were held Monday, May 8, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. with the Reverend Ron Ross officiating.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services.
Interment will be held in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Musical selections were by David Williams and Melanie Carter.
Remembrances may be made to the Fisher House, 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA 30904.
Family and friends may sign the on-line registry at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of John David Hunter.