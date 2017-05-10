Hakan Wynono Lancaster, 4, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
Hakan loved camouflage and his favorite color was blue. He also loved hunting, fishing, camping, four wheeler riding and puppies. Hakan attended Altamaha Elementary School where he was in the early learning program.
His paternal grandfather, Talmadge Herrington and his maternal great grandfather, Stanley Lancaster preceded him in death.
Survivors include his mother and father, Kassandra Lancaster and George Harrington of Baxley; sister, Olathe Erickson of Screven; paternal grandparents, Etta Faye Morris of Baxley; maternal grandparents, Amber and James Erickson of Screven and Bill Carlson of Jesup; aunts and uncles, Alan and Tabitha Carlson of Odum, Antonio and Alisha Mattox of Jesup, Chelsey and Christian Rivera of Savannah, Patricia Harris and Rickey Harrington, both of Baxley. A host of cousins and extended family members also survive.
Funeral services were at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Howard and Jones Funeral Home in Jesup with the Reverends Ira Corbett and Justin Drawdy officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Interment was private.
Honorary pallbearers were Hakan’s teachers and the staff of Altamaha Elementary School.
The family requested that in honor of Hakan, funeral attendees wear either blue or camouflage, as these were his two favorites.
Howard and Jones Funeral Home of Jesup was in charge of arrangements.