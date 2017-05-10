Hakan Wynono Lancaster

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Wednesday, May 10. 2017
Comments (0)
Hakan Wynono Lancaster, 4, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
Hakan loved camouflage and his favorite color was blue. He also loved hunting, fishing, camping, four wheeler riding and puppies. Hakan attended Altamaha Elementary School where he was in the early learning program.

His paternal grandfather, Talmadge Herrington and his maternal great grandfather, Stanley Lancaster preceded him in death.

Survivors include his mother and father, Kassandra Lancaster and George Harrington of Baxley; sister, Olathe Erickson of Screven; paternal grandparents, Etta Faye Morris of Baxley; maternal grandparents, Amber and James Erickson of Screven and Bill Carlson of Jesup; aunts and uncles, Alan and Tabitha Carlson of Odum, Antonio and Alisha Mattox of Jesup, Chelsey and Christian Rivera of Savannah, Patricia Harris and Rickey Harrington, both of Baxley. A host of cousins and extended family members also survive.

Funeral services were at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Howard and Jones Funeral Home in Jesup with the Reverends Ira Corbett and Justin Drawdy officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Interment was private.

Honorary pallbearers were Hakan’s teachers and the staff of Altamaha Elementary School.

The family requested that in honor of Hakan, funeral attendees wear either blue or camouflage, as these were his two favorites.

Please sign the guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com.

Howard and Jones Funeral Home of Jesup was in charge of arrangements.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner