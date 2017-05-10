D. L. Roberson

D. L. Roberson, age 68, of Baxley died Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at his residence.
Mr. Roberson was born January 14, 1949 in Eupora, Mississippi. He was a retired Appliance Technician and was preceded in death by his wife, SueEllen Stephens Roberson, his father, L. B. Roberson, his mother, Juanita Garrett, a daughter, Dana Roberson and sisters, Jean Roberson and Susan Hall.

Survivors include his daughters, Lori Roberson, Debra (Willis) Kersey and Teresa (Clifton) Kersey, all of Baxley; a son, David Roberson of Baxley; sisters, Diane (Sammie) Batten and Beth Reeves, all of Hazlehurst; brothers, Buddy (Karen) Roberson of Cochran, Larry Roberson, and Ricky (Gwen) Roberson, all of Baxley, and Michael (Jan) Roberson of Blackshear; sixteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Justin McLellan officiating.

Interment followed in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers were Jeremy Kersey, Jamison Kersey, Christopher Kersey, Seth Kersey, Rusty Hutto and Dylon Lee.

In lieu of flowers, the family request remembrances be made to Swain Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
