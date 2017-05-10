Julian Dewayne Thornton, 76, affectionately known by his friends and family as J.D., passed away on Monday, May 1, 2017 at home under the care of Hospice of South Georgia.
A native and lifelong resident of K’Ville, J.D. was born on August 1, 1940 to the late Julian and Lillian Griffin Thornton. He worked as a welder and was a member of the Local 177 Union for thirty-four years before his retirement in 2003. In his spare time, J.D. did some farming and engineered and built almost anything imaginable out of stainless steel for his friends and family. He loved fishing and spent countless hours on the river and in small ponds all over the countryside practicing his favorite hobby.
In addition to his parents, his two brothers, Carroll Thornton and Farris Thornton, Sr. preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-five years, Hazel Thornton of K’Ville; son and daughter-in-law, Wiley and Emily Thornton of Baxley; daughter, Patti Thornton of K’Ville; five grandchildren, Kristin Eunice, Seth Eunice, Kole Thornton, Cody Thornton and Amy Harrelson; six great grandchildren, Brooke, Aaden, Mikey, Madison, Audrey and Ronnie; one sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Bobby Williford of Jesup and three brothers and sisters-in-law, Billy and Joan Thornton of Jesup, Ralph and Diane Thornton of Hoboken and Glynn and Roberta Thornton of Senoia. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members also survive.
Funeral services were at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Howard and Jones Funeral Home with the Reverend Shane O’Neal officiating. The family received friends from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home.
Interment was private.
Honorary pallbearers were Cody Thornton, Seth Eunice, Kole Thornton, Brinson Thornton, Farris Thornton, Jr., Scott Sapp and Mark Thornton.
