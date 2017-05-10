Hogs not happy at being compared with politicians

I got the idea when I noticed that none of the skirt-chasers at Fox or the supercilious liberals on MSNBC ever talked about the maize weevil (Sitophilus zeamais) and its potential impact on buckwheat. They were either too busy kissing Donald Trump’s ring or ripping him to shreds because he isn’t a socialist wacko like Bernie Sanders, forgetting that there are a lot of buckwheat aficionados in this world who care deeply about the current status of the maize weevil.
At the same time, I know a lot of good people in the pest control business who do an excellent job of spraying for mosquitoes but are not well-versed on public policy issues such as how we can send astronauts to the Space Station but can’t keep Vladimir Putin from listening in on our phone calls.
That led me to create the Yarbrough Worldwide Media and Pest Control Company, located in Greater Garfield, Georgia. The enterprise is ably managed by Junior E. Lee, our vice president and general manager. I am proud to say that in a very short period of time, Junior has been become known as both an astute observer of the political landscape as well as a highly-respected pest control professional. I am lucky to have him on my team.
