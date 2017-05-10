By Mary Ann Ellis
As I wandered about the big antique store, I stopped to touch a metal dipper like the one on the outside water shelf at my grandpa’s house. I hadn’t seen one in years. The metallic taste of that dipper and the water in the cedar bucket lingers still on my taste buds. A folded log cabin quilt hung over the side of a baby bed. I looked closer and felt the fabric. The rough stitches made me think that maybe some child had learned to quilt at her grandmother’s elbow. Perhaps they cut each strip ever so carefully and then stitched them together by hand before quilting the whole project to protect them from the winter’s cold. The old pie safe behind the baby bed still had all its screen wire intact or else someone had done an excellent job in the mending of it.
Blue glazed coffeepot
