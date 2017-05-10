Blue glazed coffeepot

Wednesday, May 10. 2017
By Mary Ann Ellis

As I wandered about the big antique store, I stopped to touch a metal dipper like the one on the outside water shelf at my grandpa’s house. I hadn’t seen one in years. The metallic taste of that dipper and the water in the cedar bucket lingers still on my taste buds. A folded log cabin quilt hung over the side of a baby bed. I looked closer and felt the fabric. The rough stitches made me think that maybe some child had learned to quilt at her grandmother’s elbow. Perhaps they cut each strip ever so carefully and then stitched them together by hand before quilting the whole project to protect them from the winter’s cold. The old pie safe behind the baby bed still had all its screen wire intact or else someone had done an excellent job in the mending of it.

And then, there it was---a chipped blue enamel coffeepot sitting on the table. My mind leapt back in time to my grandmother’s kitchen and my childhood. Ma Hayes had a pot like that blue one. It had perched on the back corner of her old iron wood stove. Crouching on its big ornate feet in one end of her huge kitchen, the stove had an iron belly that glowed red from the raging fire within. Dotted with black battle scars, the blue glazed coffeepot sat simmering or boiling during the many meals in the kitchen and came out only to finalize the meal. Today I would throw away such a wounded old relic and buy another, but Ma Hayes had no such option. Pa repaired her pots when needed. My grandparents threw nothing away for a few dings. And if the pot were too far gone for Pa to repair, the peddler/pot mender would be by in a few months. He’d take care of it for them.

I always thought that pot a bright spot in a dreary kitchen whose wooden-plank floor had been worn smooth by years of Hayes feet marching, skipping, running, to the ten foot long homemade table and split log benches on either side. Grandpa Hayes and his brother had built this table from trees they cut down themselves just after Grandpa moved his young wife Ada and their two small children, Nellie and Woodrow, to the backwoods of Jeff Davis County to farm. Over the years the benches had been sanded with the rough fabrics covering so many Hayes posteriors—the human stock of the farm.

