Like a good neighbor

By Billy G. Howard
A particularly interesting weather pattern resulted with a sudden thunderstorm Thursday of last week. As I exited a particular wholesale market, it was noticed the sky in the direction of the house had become uncharacteristically dark. Fortunately, although traffic on the highway had slowed to a crawl, there hadn’t been any accidents. As well, the winds picked up substantially during the fifteen minute drive home resulting with me arriving on my street to notice seriously damaged shrubbery, broken limbs and downed trees.
Once safely home, I realized the electrical power had been lost. I stood in the garage looking to see torrential winds tossing unsecured objects about the neighbors’ yards. Damage caused by the high wind proved extensive as several tree limbs had been broken or altogether ripped from their hosts. I continued watching the devastation for about half an hour while appreciating the benefit of being home. The sound of city crews’ chain saws could be heard well into the a.m. hours Friday morning. They worked to clear the right of way and remove limbs that posed potential hazards near power lines.
The following day, the neighbor who’d most recently moved into the area (I’ll call him Mr. Frank) stopped by my house in the early afternoon to return a measuring tape he’d borrowed weeks before. I was trying to figure out, given all that had transpired concerning the storm, why he would have figured it imperative to return the tape at that point.
To read the complete column pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE
to subscribe today.