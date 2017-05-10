Grillin’ and grinnin’

Wednesday, May 10. 2017
By Ken Vickers

My son thinks I may need a therapist’s help because for the past hour I had been watching an infomercial on the Traeger Wood Pellet grill. It was supper time and I had not cooked because I had been watching this commercial. “I must have one of these grills,” I said to baby boy. “Look at all the groceries coming off that thing.”

My son begged me not to, but I had to call the 800 number.

“Hello, this is Traeger Wood Grills. How may I help you?” a young lady asked.

“Uh, how much is them thangs?” I asked in deep southern redneck speak.

“Well, I am Heather and I’ll be glad to help you. They are $299.00 (right then I knew I had to have one as Heather hesitated for a long moment and then hit me with the punch line) per payment for a total of three payments, or, if you pay cash you simply (emphasis on simply) pay a onetime fee of $799.00 and get free shipping.”

“How much of them wood pellets do they eat up in cooking, say, a wild turkey,” I asked?

“Probably only one bag for a turkey and the pellets are $19.99 at Lowes, Wally World, etc”.

“I have to talk to my wife first and she ain’t here.”

“Call her while I hold on. I’ll be glad to hold on,” she said with a hint of desperation, as if she were working on commission and had to make a sale.

“I’ll bet you would for 799.00 bucks”, I thought to myself.

“I can’t call her. We ain’t got no cell service here.”

