Grillin’ and grinnin’

My son begged me not to, but I had to call the 800 number.
“Hello, this is Traeger Wood Grills. How may I help you?” a young lady asked.
“Uh, how much is them thangs?” I asked in deep southern redneck speak.
“Well, I am Heather and I’ll be glad to help you. They are $299.00 (right then I knew I had to have one as Heather hesitated for a long moment and then hit me with the punch line) per payment for a total of three payments, or, if you pay cash you simply (emphasis on simply) pay a onetime fee of $799.00 and get free shipping.”
“How much of them wood pellets do they eat up in cooking, say, a wild turkey,” I asked?
“Probably only one bag for a turkey and the pellets are $19.99 at Lowes, Wally World, etc”.
“I have to talk to my wife first and she ain’t here.”
“Call her while I hold on. I’ll be glad to hold on,” she said with a hint of desperation, as if she were working on commission and had to make a sale.
“I’ll bet you would for 799.00 bucks”, I thought to myself.
“I can’t call her. We ain’t got no cell service here.”
