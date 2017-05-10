Arts Council to host free summer concert series

On Friday, May 12, The Arts Council of Appling County will present its first free summer concert of the season at Water Works Park, 93 Tippins Street in Baxley. The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will feature Station No. 7, Baxley’s premier band for the Arts Council’s annual production, In the Pines. Station No. 7 is also the official band of “Friends of Caroline Miller”. Concessions will be available for purchase from Revels Snack Shack, a wonderful vendor coming to us out of Douglas. They offer a wide variety of items perfect for dinner in the park or a delightful snack: shaved ice, hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage dogs, french fries, pizzas and nachos. Arts Council members can’t wait to enjoy the summer tunes, at this FREE EVENT.
The ACAC has three more shows planned for this series happening the second Friday of each month, all summer! Find them on Facebook for all the event listings. The ACAC is delighted to bring this series to Baxley and hope that you all will come out for all the shows!

The ACAC is a 501c3 non-profit organization that exists to encourage and stimulate the practice and appreciation of all of the arts by supporting the equality of all individuals to share in creative expression. We depend on membership and sponsorship from community members, just like you, to fulfill our mission. The Early Bird Membership Drive is going on right now! You can get a membership form on the website: www.arts-council-of-appling-county.com or by contacting them at applingarts@gmail.com or 912-278-2772. ACAC presents various cultural performances and experiences that enhance the artistic personality of our community in a way that celebrates uniqueness, diversity and unity. The ACAC believes they’re succeeding! Join them to see!
