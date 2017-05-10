On Friday, May 12, The Arts Council of Appling County will present its first free summer concert of the season at Water Works Park, 93 Tippins Street in Baxley. The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will feature Station No. 7, Baxley’s premier band for the Arts Council’s annual production, In the Pines. Station No. 7 is also the official band of “Friends of Caroline Miller”. Concessions will be available for purchase from Revels Snack Shack, a wonderful vendor coming to us out of Douglas. They offer a wide variety of items perfect for dinner in the park or a delightful snack: shaved ice, hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage dogs, french fries, pizzas and nachos. Arts Council members can’t wait to enjoy the summer tunes, at this FREE EVENT.
Arts Council to host free summer concert series
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)